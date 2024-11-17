Nelson scored a shorthanded goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.
Nelson gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead in the third period, but it lasted just 37 seconds. The veteran center has three goals and an assist over his last seven contests. For the season, he's produced seven tallies, three helpers, 56 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 18 appearances. Nelson has some value as a depth scorer in fantasy while seeing consistent second-line minutes.
More News
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Produces helper•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Scores in loss to Devils•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: First point in four games•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Nets goal in Saturday's loss•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Collects pair of points•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Scores twice in Monday's win•