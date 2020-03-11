Islanders' Brock Nelson: Tallies twice in shootout loss
Nelson scored two goals on six shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Canucks.
Nelson was locked in, twice providing a tying goal to keep the Islanders in the contest. The Minnesota native is up to 26 goals, which matches his career high from 2015-16. He's also set a career best in points with 54 in 68 appearances this season. The 28-year-old Nelson is usually a consistent scorer, which makes him reliable in fantasy.
