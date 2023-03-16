Nelson scored two goals on six shots and went plus-4 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Nelson and Kyle Palmieri were the driving forces behind the Islanders' offense in this win. The pair of tallies got Nelson to the 30-goal mark for the second straight season. He's netted 11 of his goals and added eight helpers in 18 games since the All-Star break. For the season, the 31-year-old has a career-high 65 points, 199 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 70 contests.