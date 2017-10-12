Islanders' Brock Nelson: Tallies two goals

Nelson lit the lamp twice on six shots on goal in a 3-2 loss to the Ducks on Wednesday.

Nelson has been consistent the last three seasons, as he's hit the 20-goal mark each time and finished between 40 and 45 points. This year, his minutes are down, but his power-play minutes have been way up. Neither of these goals came on the power play though, so he still knows how to get it done at even strength.