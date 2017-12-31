Islanders' Brock Nelson: Team expects more

Nelson is starting to feel the pressure to pick up his goal-scoring pace this season, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Nelson has nine goals in 38 games so far this season, which puts him on pace to score about 20 times. However, more is expected from him. Nelson has averaged 22 goals over the past three seasons. In fairness, he centers the third line with rotating wings, none of which are offensively gifted. The Isles may be asking more than Nelson can give if they expect him to score more often, but posting just three assists in those 38 games does seem like an area that he could improve upon. Perhaps that is where the Isles expect more out of Nelson, but until the team settles on permanent flankers for him, he may continue to be an inconsistent offensive player.