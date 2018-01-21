Islanders' Brock Nelson: Terrorizes Blackhawks with three-point game
Nelson scored his 10th goal of the season, dished out two assists and fired six shots on goal in Saturday's win over Chicago.
One of the helpers came with the man advantage, where Nelson has been seeing time on the second unit. The 26-year-old only has 17 points through 48 contests and has been involved in trade speculation, but he's once again on track for another season around the 20-goal mark. Nelson has been quite inconsistent this year, but his goal-scoring ability still comes in handy in deep leagues.
