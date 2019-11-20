Islanders' Brock Nelson: Three points including OT winner

Nelson scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the Penguins.

The 28-year-old extended his personal point streak to four games with the performance, while the Isles tied a franchise record with at least one standings point in their 15th straight contests. Nelson hadn't found the back of the net since Oct. 19, but he stayed productive during his goal-scoring drought -- on the year, he now has six goals and 17 points in 19 games.