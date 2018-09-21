Islanders' Brock Nelson: To start season in top six role
Nelson is likely to start the season centering the second line for the Islanders, Newsday reports.
Nelson moves up from the third line after John Tavares left the team via free agency. Nelson will likely play between Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle. He will need to produce however as the Islanders may struggle to find consistent offense now that Tavares has departed and if Nelson can't be relied upon to score 25 plus goals, they will find someone else who they believe can.
