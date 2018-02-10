Islanders' Brock Nelson: Tricks Wings with three tallies
Nelson scored three goals -- including the game-winning tally -- during Friday's 7-6 overtime victory against Detroit.
The hat trick increases Nelson to four goals and three assists during an active four-game point streak. The emergence of Mathew Bazal has pushed Nelson down the depth chart this season, and the veteran center has recorded just 14 tallies and 10 helpers through 56 games for the campaign. It's been a stark decline, as Nelson had posted three consecutive 20-goal, 40-point showings leading into this season. Things have clearly been clicking of late, though.
More News
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Records two helpers in loss to Preds•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Terrorizes Blackhawks with three-point game•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Could be available via trade•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Team expects more•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Snaps scoring drought Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...