Islanders' Brock Nelson: Tricks Wings with three tallies

Nelson scored three goals -- including the game-winning tally -- during Friday's 7-6 overtime victory against Detroit.

The hat trick increases Nelson to four goals and three assists during an active four-game point streak. The emergence of Mathew Bazal has pushed Nelson down the depth chart this season, and the veteran center has recorded just 14 tallies and 10 helpers through 56 games for the campaign. It's been a stark decline, as Nelson had posted three consecutive 20-goal, 40-point showings leading into this season. Things have clearly been clicking of late, though.