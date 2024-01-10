Nelson tallied a pair of goals in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Vancouver.

Nelson accounted for the entirety of New York's offense in the loss, notching a power-play marker in the second period before cutting the Islanders' deficit to 4-2 with a second tally in the third. The 32-year-old Nelson came into Tuesday's matchup with just one goal and three points in his prior six games. Overall, he's up to 35 points (19 goals, 16 assists) through 40 games this season.