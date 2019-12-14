Islanders' Brock Nelson: Two helpers in OT win
Nelson picked up two assists in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres.
The second helper was the biggest, as he sprung Anthony Beauvillier for a breakaway three minutes into extra time that resulted in the winner. Nelson has five points (three goals, two assists) in the last five games, and on the year he's racked up an impressive 11 goals and 25 points through 31 contests.
