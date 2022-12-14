Nelson notched two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Bruins.

The 31-year-old saw a seven-game point streak end Saturday, but he wasted no time getting back on track. In fact, Nelson has yet to be held without a point in back-to-back games this season, leading to 14 goals and 30 points through 30 games -- a heady pace for a player who set a career high with 59 points in 72 games last season.