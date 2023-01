Nelson scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.

After collecting an assist on Anders Lee's eventual game-winner early in the second period, Nelson floated a shot from the blue line early in the third that got through traffic and eluded Magnus Hellberg. Nelson also extended his point streak to five games, a nice turnaround after he managed only one assist in his prior seven contests. The 31-year-old is now only one tally short of his seventh career 20-goal campaign.