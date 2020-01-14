Islanders' Brock Nelson: Two-point effort in loss
Nelson scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.
The 28-year-old had been held scoreless in the prior four games, but Nelson snapped out of his mini-slump with his first multi-point effort since Dec. 21. On the year, he has 16 goals and 33 points through 44 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.