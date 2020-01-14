Play

Islanders' Brock Nelson: Two-point effort in loss

Nelson scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

The 28-year-old had been held scoreless in the prior four games, but Nelson snapped out of his mini-slump with his first multi-point effort since Dec. 21. On the year, he has 16 goals and 33 points through 44 contests.

