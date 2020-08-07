Nelson scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist during Friday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

After helping to set up Anthony Beauvillier for the game's first goal midway through the first period, Nelson ripped home his own tally in the second. After being held off the scoresheet through the first two games of the series, the 28-year-old heads into the round having racked up two goals and three points in his last two contests.