Nelson scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Both points came in a dominant second period that saw the Islanders turn a 1-0 deficit into a 4-1 lead. Nelson has a four-game point streak going, with multi-point performances in three of them, and on the season the 31-year-old has already compiled five goals and 13 points through 11 contests.