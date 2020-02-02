Play

Islanders' Brock Nelson: Two points against Canucks

Nelson scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

His tally earned the Isles a point, as he found the back of the net with 26 seconds left in the third period to tie things up. Nelson continues to surge, racking up six goals and nine points in his last seven games.

