Nelson netted a goal on four shots, logged an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 over San Jose.

This was Nelson's third multi-point effort in his last five games, as he's notched three goals, four helpers and a plus-5 rating over that stretch. The left-shot center scored his 13th goal of the campaign in the middle frame before adding an assist on Ryan Pulock's third tally of the season early in the third. Nelson has been subject to trade speculation as a result of New York's struggles this season, and he'd likely be a solid addition for a contending team -- the 33-year-old has potted at least 34 goals in each of the last three campaigns. The Minnesota native is up to 13 goals and 28 points through 45 appearances in 2024-25.