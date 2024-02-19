Nelson scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Both points came in the first period, helping the Islanders build an early 4-1 lead that slipped away. It's Nelsons first multi-point performance in over a month, but he's been getting onto the scoresheet consistently of late, picking up four goals and eight points over the last 10 games.