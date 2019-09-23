Islanders' Brock Nelson: Will center second-line
Nelson will open up the season centering the second-line for the Islanders and will likely have Josh Bailey and Anthony Beauvillier as his linemates, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
This is not a surprise as the Islanders didn't sign him to a six-year $36 million contract extension in May to be anything but a top-six forward for the club. Nelson excelled in his first-year with coach Barry Trotz as he set career highs in assists (28), points (52), and was just one short of his best goal-scoring season as well. Nelson will be expected to at least duplicate those numbers and provide steady secondary scoring for the Islanders.
