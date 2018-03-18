Islanders' Brock Nelson: Will play Sunday
Nelson will play versus the Hurricanes on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Nelson had a collision with coach Greg Cronin on Saturday and although he is sore, he will play in Carolina. Nelson has been a disappointment this season with 17 goals and 13 assists in 71 games. Due to the emergence of Matthew Barzal, Nelson has found himself on the third-line more often than not this year. Nelson will be a restricted free agent after this season and it's unknown at this time how much interest the Isles have in bringing him back for another campaign.
More News
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Marks scoresheet twice in loss•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Tricks Wings with three tallies•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Records two helpers in loss to Preds•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Terrorizes Blackhawks with three-point game•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Could be available via trade•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Team expects more•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...