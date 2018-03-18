Islanders' Brock Nelson: Will play Sunday

Nelson will play versus the Hurricanes on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Nelson had a collision with coach Greg Cronin on Saturday and although he is sore, he will play in Carolina. Nelson has been a disappointment this season with 17 goals and 13 assists in 71 games. Due to the emergence of Matthew Barzal, Nelson has found himself on the third-line more often than not this year. Nelson will be a restricted free agent after this season and it's unknown at this time how much interest the Isles have in bringing him back for another campaign.

