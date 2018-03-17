Clutterbuck (undisclosed) was present for Saturday's practice, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Clutterbuck reportedly aggravated an injury in the second period of Friday night's game against the Capitals, and he didn't come out for the third frame. He's a punishing winger with 213 hits and 47 blocked shots through 66 games, but Clutterbuck's offensive ceiling is set fairly low; only eight goals and nine assists this year. The 30-year-old will try to get right for Sunday's home clash with the Hurricanes.