Clutterbuck wasn't in attendance for Tuesday's practice session following his absence Monday as well, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Clutterbuck underwent shoulder surgery after getting hurt last March but was expected to be available for Opening Night. The Islanders aren't particularly forthcoming regarding injuries, so it's unclear whether this latest issue is related or not. Even if he is fit to face the Panthers on Oct. 13, Clutterbuck's primary fantasy value will only come in formats that value hits, of which he dished out 229 in 59 games last season.