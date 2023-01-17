Clutterbuck logged an assist and two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Clutterbuck has picked up an assist in each of the last two games. Since returning from an upper-body injury Jan. 5, he has a goal, two assists, 26 hits and a plus-1 rating. The physical winger is up to eight points, 124 hits, 26 shots on net, 18 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 32 contests this season while holding down a fourth-line spot.