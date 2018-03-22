Play

Clutterbuck (migraines) will suit up Thursday evening against the visiting Lightning.

The heavy-hitting winger will reprise his role in the bottom six for an Islanders club on the verge of being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. His 215 hits and 47 blocked shots are nice ancillary figures, but he doesn't produce enough offense to warrant attention outside the deepest leagues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories