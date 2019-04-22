Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Back at practice
Clutterbuck (undisclosed) was able to suit up in Monday's practice without restriction, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The team announced Friday that Clutterbuck will be healthy to return for the next round, and this news confirms that notion. The 31-year-old didn't produce a point against Pittsburgh last round, but dished out 20 hits in the four game sweep. It's reasonable to expect the agitator to resume his fourth-line role when the second round commences.
