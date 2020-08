Clutterbuck (undisclosed) had one shot and two hits in a 4-0 win over Philadelphia in Game 1 on Monday.

The rugged winger missed Game 5 against Washington with his undisclosed ailment but returned Monday to log 13:29 of ice time. Clutterbuck is strictly a bottom-six role player for the Islanders and had just three goals and four assists in the regular season. He has one goal and 10 shots in nine playoff contests.