Clutterbuck (undisclosed) will suit up in Tuesday's game on the road against Buffalo, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The well-known agitator has missed the past two games with an undisclosed injury, but will retake his usual spot on a line with Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin. The fourth-line winger has hardly been a fantasy asset this campaign, however, recording just six goals and 14 points in 49 games.