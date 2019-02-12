Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Back in action
Clutterbuck (undisclosed) will suit up in Tuesday's game on the road against Buffalo, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The well-known agitator has missed the past two games with an undisclosed injury, but will retake his usual spot on a line with Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin. The fourth-line winger has hardly been a fantasy asset this campaign, however, recording just six goals and 14 points in 49 games.
More News
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Seems likely to play Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Not playing Sunday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Out Saturday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Status coming down to warmups•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Injury not believed to be serious•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Exits due to injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...