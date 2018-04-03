Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Back in action Tuesday
Clutterbuck (face) will rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck missed practice Monday after leaving Saturday's game due to an elbow to the face that required some stitches. Despite the recent absence, the issue will not cost him a game. He should resume his bottom-six role for the Isles but remains firmly off the fantasy radar in most leagues.
