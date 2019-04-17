Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Back in game
Clutterbuck (undisclosed) returned to Tuesday's Game 4 versus the Penguins, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Clutterbuck half of the second period and a good chunk of the third frame in the dressing room, but he's alright now. He'll return to his spot on the fourth line with Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin.
