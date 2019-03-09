Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Back on the ice
Clutterbuck (upper body) was back on the ice Saturday, but won't play versus the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Saturday will mark the third straight game that Clutterbuck has missed due to the injury. The Islanders will hope he can return to the fourth-line in what will be a tough matchup Monday versus the Blue Jackets. Clutterbuck has eight goals and 20 points in 59 games so far this season, but is part of what may be the Islanders most consistent line this season along with Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin. This line is used to not only keep the opponents top line in check, but also to add needed energy for the Islanders.
More News
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Still labeled day-to-day•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Expected to sit•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Takes puck to head•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Will not return Sunday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Ices scoring in road win•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Finds twine with man advantage•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...