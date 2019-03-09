Clutterbuck (upper body) was back on the ice Saturday, but won't play versus the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Saturday will mark the third straight game that Clutterbuck has missed due to the injury. The Islanders will hope he can return to the fourth-line in what will be a tough matchup Monday versus the Blue Jackets. Clutterbuck has eight goals and 20 points in 59 games so far this season, but is part of what may be the Islanders most consistent line this season along with Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin. This line is used to not only keep the opponents top line in check, but also to add needed energy for the Islanders.