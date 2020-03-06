Coach Barry Trotz said Clutterbuck didn't play in the third period of Thursday's game against the Senators due to injury, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The specifics of the injury are unclear, as Trotz said Clutterbuck was "hurting". The 32-year-old didn't record a fantasy-relevant stat over just 5:55 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 loss. It's likely that the veteran will be monitored on a day-to-day basis, and Clutterbuck's next chance to suit up is Saturday against the Hurricanes.