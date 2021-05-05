Clutterbuck scored a short-handed goal an added an assist Tuesday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Buffalo. He also had three hits and two shots.

Clutterbuck, who entered the night without a point in his previous 12 games, jumped on a turnover in the neutral zone and beat Michael Houser on a breakaway to give the Islanders a 3-1 lead midway through the second period. He also picked up an assist earlier in the stanza on a Ryan Pulock goal, giving the 33-year-old Clutterbuck his first multi-point game all season. The veteran depth forward has four goals and seven assists in 48 appearances on the year.