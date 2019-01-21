Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Carries offense in win
Clutterbuck scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.
He opened the scoring with the man advantage early in the first period, and that proved to be all the offense Robin Lehner would need. Clutterbuck now has a surprising four goals and seven points in his last nine games, but the hot streak isn't likely to last -- the veteran winger had only six points (two goals, four assists) in his first 35 games this season.
