Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Checks out fine
Clutterbuck had to leave the game Monday due to a possible concussion, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck did return to the game as he passed the concussion protocol test and more importantly, didn't report any problems Tuesday. Clutterbuck had been questionable to start the season with the Islanders due to offseason back surgery, but has recovered quicker than expected and should open up the schedule with Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin on the crash line for the Isles.
