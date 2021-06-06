Clutterbuck posted an assist, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 4.
Clutterbuck set up Casey Cizikas for an empty-net goal in the third period. The 33-year-old Clutterbuck remains more of a physical presence than a scoring threat. He's picked up two goals, one assist, 54 hits and a plus-4 rating through 10 playoff contests in a fourth-line role.
More News
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Strikes twice in final frame•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Breaks out of skid with two points•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Ready to play•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Out Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Won't play Friday•