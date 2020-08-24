Clutterbuck (undisclosed) is available for Monday's Game 1 versus the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Considering Clutterbuck registered just one point and 10 shots in eight postseason contests prior to getting hurt, he's far from a lock for the lineup Monday. Still, the Ontario native dished out 20 hits in those games and will add a level pf physicality that will be needed against Philadelphia.
