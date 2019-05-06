Clutterbuck is suffering from a significant back injury that may require surgery and could sideline him for as long as six months, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

While no decisions have been made, the fact that Clutterbuck's recovery timeline falls between weeks to months is certainly not a good sign. If the winger does require surgery, it certainly seems like he won't be available for Opening Night in October and would likely begin the year on IR.