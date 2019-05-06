Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Could be headed for surgery
Clutterbuck is suffering from a significant back injury that may require surgery and could sideline him for as long as six months, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
While no decisions have been made, the fact that Clutterbuck's recovery timeline falls between weeks to months is certainly not a good sign. If the winger does require surgery, it certainly seems like he won't be available for Opening Night in October and would likely begin the year on IR.
More News
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Misses season finale due to injury•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Suiting up for Game 3•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Game-time call•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Remains day-to-day•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Suffers undisclosed injury•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Ready to rock•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...