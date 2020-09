According to coach Barry Trotz, Clutterbuck (lower body) could be an option for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Lightning, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Clutterbuck, who suffered a lower-body injury during Monday's blowout loss in Game 1, will evidently be re-assessed Wednesday ahead of puck drop, which means his availability could boil down to a game-time decision. If Clutterbuck's unable to go, Michael Dal Colle or Derick Brassard will likely take his spot in the lineup.