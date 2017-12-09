Clutterbuck needed about a dozen stitches to close a cut on his hand, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Clutterbuck suffered the injury when he was cut be a skate blade during the second period of the loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday. He returned to the game and was able to practice Friday. He's expected to resume his checking line duties Saturday in Boston.

