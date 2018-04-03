Clutterbuck (face) didn't practice with the Islanders on Monday, Newsday reports.

Clutterbuck had to leave Saturday's game versus New Jersey after taking an elbow to the face that required stitches. He still may play versus the Flyers on Tuesday if he feels up to it but if not it would be surprising not to see him in the lineup versus the Rangers on Thursday.

