Clutterbuck (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Carolina, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Clutterbuck missed the third period of the Islanders 4-3 loss to Ottawa on Thursday with the injury. Coach Barry Trotz stated Friday that Clutterbuck might be doubtful to play Saturday. That is curious wording and Clutterbuck did practice Friday so perhaps this is just a bit of gamesmanship by Trotz, so take this information with a grain of salt. Clutterbuck had just returned from the IL with a wrist injury and there is no information if the injury suffered Thursday is related to his wrist or if it's something new.