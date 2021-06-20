Clutterbuck registered a pair of assists and a team-leading six shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over Tampa Bay in Game 4. He also had three hits and two PIM.

The veteran winger turned in an inspired all-around effort, setting up goals by Mathew Barzal and Matt Martin in the second period while producing his best shots-on-goal total of the entire 2020-21 season. Clutterbuck has had a nice playoff in his typical bottom-six role, providing seven points and a plus-6 rating in 16 games.