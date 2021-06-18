Clutterbuck picked up a goal on two shots and dished out five hits in Thursday's 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 3.

Clutterbuck got his stick on a loose puck during a massive goalmouth scramble and poked it through Andrei Vasilevskiy, squaring the game at 1-1 with 20 seconds left in the middle stanza. It was the fourth goal of the postseason for the 33-year-old veteran, who skated just under 13 minutes of ice time in his typical bottom-six role.