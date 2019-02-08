Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Exits due to injury
Clutterbuck (undisclosed) won't return to Thursday's game against the Devils.
Clutterbuck appeared to suffer an injury when he was clipped by a teammate while flying across the circle during a faceoff. The severity of his issue has yet to be determined, but another update on his condition should surface prior to Saturday's matchup with Colorado.
