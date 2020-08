Clutterbuck (undisclosed) sustained an injury in the second period of Tuesday's Game 4 versus the Capitals, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Clutterbuck got tangled up with Radko Gudas late in the second period. At the start of the third, Clutterbuck did not join the Islanders on the bench. It's unclear how exactly the winger got hurt, and his status for Thursday's Game 5 is unknown.