According to coach Doug Weight, Clutterbuck (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against San Jose.

Weight also mentioned that it would be up to Clutterbuck to make the final decision after Saturday's morning skate, but all signs point to the veteran forward returning to action against the Sharks. If he's able to go as expected, Clutterbuck will return to his usual spot in the Islanders' bottom six Saturday.