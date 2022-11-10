Clutterbuck (undisclosed) should be in the lineup Thursday versus the Coyotes, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Islanders guard their injuries as much as any team in the NHL, if not more, so we don't know why Clutterbuck didn't play Tuesday. What we do know is that it wasn't related to the shoulder surgery that Clutterbuck had during the offseason. Whatever is bothering Clutterbuck will have to be monitored from this point forward, but he is expected to play on his usual line with Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin.