Clutterbuck (illness) will return for the Islanders when they take on the Flyers in Brooklyn on Wednesday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Clutterbuck missed two games due to the illness but will return to his fourth line role versus the Flyers. He only has three goals and seven points this season so lighting up the scoreboard is not something he does well. What Clutterbuck does do well however is getting under the skin of his opponents and playing a strong defensive game. The Islanders will welcome his energy back to the lineup Wednesday.