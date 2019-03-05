Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Expected to sit
Clutterbuck (upper body) isn't in the projected lineup for Tuesday's game against the Senators, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports.
Clutterbuck left Sunday's game against the Flyers after getting hit in the head with a puck while sitting on the bench, and appears poised to miss at least one contest as a result. With Clutterbuck in recovery mode, the recently recalled Josh Ho-Sang is expected to draw into the lineup against Ottawa.
More News
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Takes puck to head•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Will not return Sunday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Ices scoring in road win•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Finds twine with man advantage•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Back in action•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Seems likely to play Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...