Clutterbuck (upper body) isn't in the projected lineup for Tuesday's game against the Senators, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports.

Clutterbuck left Sunday's game against the Flyers after getting hit in the head with a puck while sitting on the bench, and appears poised to miss at least one contest as a result. With Clutterbuck in recovery mode, the recently recalled Josh Ho-Sang is expected to draw into the lineup against Ottawa.